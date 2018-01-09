(Photo by Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Despite California recently legalizing smoking marijuana, the organizers of the Coachella Music Festival have decided that smoking weed will not be permitted in any capacity on their concert grounds this year.

The festival’s website explains in the Q&A Section, “Sorry bro. Marijuana and marijuana products aren’t allowed inside [the festival]. Even in 2018 and beyond. If that changes, we’ll update this answer.”

The city of Indio, where the festival is held annually, has bene cracking down on marijuana use, and will not allow the selling, cultivating or distribution of cannabis. Under California’s new law, the consumption of Cannabis is legal on private properties, though cities are allowed to decide for themselves whether or not they will allow it to be sold and consumed within their boundaries.

The city must, however, abide by state laws allowing a person to possess a small amount of marijuana for personal use, as long as it is not smoked in the open. We’re sure all those festival goers will sure have a hard time smoking at the festival, though!

Via TMZ