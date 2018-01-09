Photo Credit: Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

It might be a few months after the State Fair of Texas (or nine months before), but Big Tex is still making headlines.

The centerpiece (or gentleman?) of the yearly event is being spotlighted on Monday night’s show Giant America on the Travel Channel (1/15/18 at 8:30pm): hosted by comedian Tom Green. Even cooler: it’s the premiere!

In the show, Tom, “…explores massive structures…” (check!) and does some behind-the-scenes work at the Fair. One of the highlights of his Lone Star state visit: he attempts to eat an 85-ounce steak at Relay Station Restaurant (in Plantersville: about 3 hours southeast of Dallas).

Howdy, folks…

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!