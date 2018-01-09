Filed Under:Big Tex, Giant America, guidelive, Relay Station Restaurant, State Fair of Texas, Tom Green, Travel Channel
Photo Credit: Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

It might be a few months after the State Fair of Texas (or nine months before), but Big Tex is still making headlines.

The centerpiece (or gentleman?) of the yearly event is being spotlighted on Monday night’s show Giant America on the Travel Channel (1/15/18 at 8:30pm): hosted by comedian Tom Green.  Even cooler: it’s the premiere!

In the show, Tom, “…explores massive structures…” (check!) and does some behind-the-scenes work at the Fair.  One of the highlights of his Lone Star state visit: he attempts to eat an 85-ounce steak at Relay Station Restaurant (in Plantersville: about 3 hours southeast of Dallas).

Howdy, folks…

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live