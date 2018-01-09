(Photo by Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

First, congratulations to the Alabama Crimson Tide for capturing another championship last night. And if you’re a fan of the Georgie Bulldogs, our condolences.

No matter who you were rooting for last night, you have to be able to appreciate a good ol’ fashioned love story. Moments after winning the National Championship, as confetti still reigned down onto the field, fifth-year senior, and two-year starter, Bradley Bozeman dropped to his knee and proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter. You could say she was just a little shocked!

Yeah both look pretty adorable, together.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Via People