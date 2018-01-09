First, congratulations to the Alabama Crimson Tide for capturing another championship last night. And if you’re a fan of the Georgie Bulldogs, our condolences.
No matter who you were rooting for last night, you have to be able to appreciate a good ol’ fashioned love story. Moments after winning the National Championship, as confetti still reigned down onto the field, fifth-year senior, and two-year starter, Bradley Bozeman dropped to his knee and proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter. You could say she was just a little shocked!
Yeah both look pretty adorable, together.
I sit here thinking about everything that you have been through the last five years to get to the point. You get to end your career at The University of Alabama on the biggest stage possible. You have carried yourself with poise, grace, and kindness throughout it all. No one is more deserving than you 75. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you and no matter what it is you’ll be a rockstar. I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to watch you run out one last time for the Tide! ♥️
Congrats to the happy couple!
Via People