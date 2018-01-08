(Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s been over 25 years since Thelma & Louise was released in theaters, and according to its stars, not much has changed since then.

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunited on stage last night at the 75th annual Golden Globes, and joked that even fter a quarter decade, life for women in Hollywood isn’t that different. Davis told Sarandon on stage, “Susan, they love that we fixed everything,” to which Sarandon replied, “Um, yeah, I don’t think we fixed quite everything, actually, it’s been 25 years.”

The pair was presenting the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, and Davis joked, “And the men, yeah, these five nominees have agreed to give half of their salary back so the women can make more than them,” which caused an uproar in laughter from those in attendance.

Please welcome @SusanSarandon and Geena Davis to the #GoldenGlobes stage to present Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. pic.twitter.com/59vynCb8tg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Gary Oldman eventually took home the award, for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

