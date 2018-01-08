By JT
Filed Under:Actresses, Entertainment, Film, geena davis, Golden Globes, hollywood, Movies, Reunion, Susan Sarandon, Thelma & Louise
(Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s been over 25 years since Thelma & Louise was released in theaters, and according to its stars, not much has changed since then.

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunited on stage last night at the 75th annual Golden Globes, and joked that even fter a quarter decade, life for women in Hollywood isn’t that different.  Davis told Sarandon on stage, “Susan, they love that we fixed everything,” to which Sarandon replied, “Um, yeah, I don’t think we fixed quite everything, actually, it’s been 25 years.”

The pair was presenting the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, and Davis joked, “And the men, yeah, these five nominees have agreed to give half of their salary back so the women can make more than them,” which caused an uproar in laughter from those in attendance.

Gary Oldman eventually took home the award, for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live