Matt Crossick/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Did you know Selena Gomez was in town?

Me neither. The pop star posted on Instagram an emotional photo of her on the steps of her old home in Grand Prairie. The singer even knocked on the door to see if anyone was home, but no answer. The former Disney star got her start here in DFW working on Barney and Friends with Demi Lovato. Her post read “The home I grew up in, from birth to 13… (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.” According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Selena Gomez still makes frequent stops to DFW, last year she was spotted at Top Golf, and in 2016 she was seen at the Reata in downtown Fort Worth celebrating her cousin’s engagement.

Source Via: Fort Worth Star Telegram