Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment

This year, they have turned to Pink to be the one to pay the honors to our flag and sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LII.

The announcement was made Monday, according to EW.

The artist will be singing the anthem live at the Super Bowl which will take place February 4th in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake will be the halftime show this year.

Those that have sung our national anthem at past super bowls have included Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston and Beyonce, among others.

Via EW