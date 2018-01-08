(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

Last night at the 75th Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award, bestowed each year upon an individual for “who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.”

The Globes was the first major award show following the revelation of the rampant amount of sexual assault in Hollywood, and Winfrey used her speech to address all those affected and taken advantage of, and felt years of abuse and assault by powerful men in Hollywood. Specifically, Winfrey said she has “inspired” by “all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories.

Winfrey also called attention to the story of activist Recy Taylor, whose rape and assault in 1944 led to zero convictions. Winfrey said, “She lived — as we all have lived — in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up.”

Finally, Winfrey concluded her powerful speech with a message to all girls and women watching saying a “new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight — and some pretty phenomenal men — fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say #MeToo again.”

Via CNN