Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Remember when kids woke up on Saturday morning (ahem, us!), and the only entertainment device was the television?

A friend of mine posted a couple of videos of voiceover artists who brought cartoons to life when we were young. Get ready to put faces to the voices of your favorite Saturday morning viewing: Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, ThunderCats, He-Man, Smurfs, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy and more!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!