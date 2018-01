(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Monday, January 8

The year was 1981. On this day, a Star Wars action figure set was $29.00, and a pound of turkey was just $0.55!

Nine songs and moments from January 8th, 1981!

REO Speedwagon-Keep On Loving You

Devo-Whip It

Dolly Parton-9 to 5

Queen-Another One Bites The Dust

Kool & The Gang-Celebration

Pat Benatar-Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Police-De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Bruce Springsteen-Hungry Heart

Blondie-The Tide Is High