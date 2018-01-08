© Press Association

We’re only 8 days into the new year and H&M have already set themselves up as heavy weight contenders for the most tone def ad of 2018.

The ad in question showed up on the clothing retailer’s UK website and features an African-American boy wearing a hoodie that reads, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

H&M of course quickly removed the ad and issued an apology saying, “We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top. This image has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in the United States.” But it looks like the damage is already done.

Among the sea of outraged Twitter users is The Weeknd, who recently launched a line with H&M, announced that he will be cutting ties saying, “Woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with H&M anymore…”

Via TMZ