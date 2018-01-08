A guy’s regular trip to Target turned into the Upside Down really quick. Reddit user, RazgrizInfinity, uploaded a video of what Target looked like when he pulled up.

While people didn’t seemed phased about it (i.e., the guy pushing his cart to the car), Stranger Things enthusiasts couldn’t help but freak out. Many were wondering what was actually causing all the parking lot lights to simultaneously flicker on and off like that. Another user provided a helpful explanation:

Other users were even making references to Back to the Future and Dark.