Photo Credits: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK (Brad Pitt) & Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK (Emilia Clarke)

Wow…Brad Pitt is a big fan of Game of Thrones (or at least Emilia Clarke)!

The other night at a Milk Studios silent auction in Los Angeles, California, Brad Pitt almost won a bid to watch Game of Thrones with Daenerys Targaryen herself: Emilia Clarke (who was at the event, too). His top bid? $120,000. Unfortunately, he was outbid at the annual gala for Haiti hosted by Sean Penn. Another person paid $160,000.

The event (which had raised more than $3 million only halfway through) was packed with celebrities: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Segel, Lena Dunham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patricia Arquette and more.

Source: Variety

