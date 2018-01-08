By JT
Filed Under:auction, Brad Pitt, Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones, variety
Photo Credits: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK (Brad Pitt) & Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK (Emilia Clarke)

Wow…Brad Pitt is a big fan of Game of Thrones (or at least Emilia Clarke)!

The other night at a Milk Studios silent auction in Los Angeles, California, Brad Pitt almost won a bid to watch Game of Thrones with Daenerys Targaryen herself: Emilia Clarke (who was at the event, too).  His top bid?  $120,000.  Unfortunately, he was outbid at the annual gala for Haiti hosted by Sean Penn.  Another person paid $160,000.

The event (which had raised more than $3 million only halfway through) was packed with celebrities: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Segel, Lena Dunham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patricia Arquette and more.

Source: Variety

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live