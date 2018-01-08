Filed Under:20 Words and Terms, 80's Slang

Times seemed to be a lot easier back in the 1980’s. Coca-Cola still used their original recipe, big hair was totally normal and the language was rad. So rad that we’ve found a list of the best words and slang used back in the day. Maybe it was a good thing we stopped using some of these, or maybe we should bring back some 80’s slang.

  1. Gag me with a spoon
    Just something you would say when you found something disgusting, like an ugly pair of shoes.
  2. Choice
    A use of slang used to describe something cool, or awesome indicating you made the right choice. That hat is looking choice today, man.
  3. Phat
    Not an insult when used with a PH, but a compliment of excellence.
  4. Bad
    In this case, bad means good. Even Michael Jackson was singing about how bad (good) he was back in the day.
  5. Bag your face
    When you had a big Ol’ zit or shiner on your face, and your friends kindly told you to bag your face from being seen.
  6. Gnarly
    Don’t forget the G is silent. Skateboarders, surfers and rollerbladers knew how to use this word properly to describe completing a difficult trick or task.
  7. Having a cow
    For when your having one of those days and are very upset, you’re having a cow.
  8. No Duh
    When the answer is pretty obvious and deserves only two words, No Duh.
  9. Barf me out
    Just another gross way of saying uncool, stupid or disgusting.
  10. Not Even
    You know when you disagree with someone and just can’t even.
  11. What’s Your Damage?
    More like what this the attitude my friend.
  12. Word
    When you and someone else agree on the same thing.
  13. Grody
    Another term used to say gross or disgusting
  14. Tubular
    More surfer slang, used to describe something cool and exciting.
  15. Grindage
    Typically junk food or snacks. We all had that friend that liked to chow down on all the Grindage in your fridge.
  16. Cheeuh 
    More or so a sound than a word, just another way to say yes.
  17. Butter
    That’s Butter, man! You know, smooth, like butter.
  18. Bod
    If you wanted to describe the kind of body you have, you said bod.
  19. Zeek
    You know, when you find the geeky guy hot.
  20. Bounce
    When it’s time to go, let’s bounce.

Source Via: Best Of Life Online

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live