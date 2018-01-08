Times seemed to be a lot easier back in the 1980’s. Coca-Cola still used their original recipe, big hair was totally normal and the language was rad. So rad that we’ve found a list of the best words and slang used back in the day. Maybe it was a good thing we stopped using some of these, or maybe we should bring back some 80’s slang.

Gag me with a spoon

Just something you would say when you found something disgusting, like an ugly pair of shoes. Choice

A use of slang used to describe something cool, or awesome indicating you made the right choice. That hat is looking choice today, man. Phat

Not an insult when used with a PH, but a compliment of excellence. Bad

In this case, bad means good. Even Michael Jackson was singing about how bad (good) he was back in the day. Bag your face

When you had a big Ol’ zit or shiner on your face, and your friends kindly told you to bag your face from being seen. Gnarly

Don’t forget the G is silent. Skateboarders, surfers and rollerbladers knew how to use this word properly to describe completing a difficult trick or task. Having a cow

For when your having one of those days and are very upset, you’re having a cow. No Duh

When the answer is pretty obvious and deserves only two words, No Duh. Barf me out

Just another gross way of saying uncool, stupid or disgusting. Not Even

You know when you disagree with someone and just can’t even. What’s Your Damage?

More like what this the attitude my friend. Word

When you and someone else agree on the same thing. Grody

Another term used to say gross or disgusting Tubular

More surfer slang, used to describe something cool and exciting. Grindage

Typically junk food or snacks. We all had that friend that liked to chow down on all the Grindage in your fridge. Cheeuh

More or so a sound than a word, just another way to say yes. Butter

That’s Butter, man! You know, smooth, like butter. Bod

If you wanted to describe the kind of body you have, you said bod. Zeek

You know, when you find the geeky guy hot. Bounce

When it’s time to go, let’s bounce.

Source Via: Best Of Life Online