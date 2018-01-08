Times seemed to be a lot easier back in the 1980’s. Coca-Cola still used their original recipe, big hair was totally normal and the language was rad. So rad that we’ve found a list of the best words and slang used back in the day. Maybe it was a good thing we stopped using some of these, or maybe we should bring back some 80’s slang.
- Gag me with a spoon
Just something you would say when you found something disgusting, like an ugly pair of shoes.
- Choice
A use of slang used to describe something cool, or awesome indicating you made the right choice. That hat is looking choice today, man.
- Phat
Not an insult when used with a PH, but a compliment of excellence.
- Bad
In this case, bad means good. Even Michael Jackson was singing about how bad (good) he was back in the day.
- Bag your face
When you had a big Ol’ zit or shiner on your face, and your friends kindly told you to bag your face from being seen.
- Gnarly
Don’t forget the G is silent. Skateboarders, surfers and rollerbladers knew how to use this word properly to describe completing a difficult trick or task.
- Having a cow
For when your having one of those days and are very upset, you’re having a cow.
- No Duh
When the answer is pretty obvious and deserves only two words, No Duh.
- Barf me out
Just another gross way of saying uncool, stupid or disgusting.
- Not Even
You know when you disagree with someone and just can’t even.
- What’s Your Damage?
More like what this the attitude my friend.
- Word
When you and someone else agree on the same thing.
- Grody
Another term used to say gross or disgusting
- Tubular
More surfer slang, used to describe something cool and exciting.
- Grindage
Typically junk food or snacks. We all had that friend that liked to chow down on all the Grindage in your fridge.
- Cheeuh
More or so a sound than a word, just another way to say yes.
- Butter
That’s Butter, man! You know, smooth, like butter.
- Bod
If you wanted to describe the kind of body you have, you said bod.
- Zeek
You know, when you find the geeky guy hot.
- Bounce
When it’s time to go, let’s bounce.
