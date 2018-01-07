@ Dreamstime

On Saturday afternoon, the SPCA seized a total f 140 animals from an alleged puppy mill located in Fannin County. Of the 140, 117 were dogs, 21 puppies, and two cats.

Local law enforcement worked with the SPCA to seize the animals from the mill, which was operating out of a private residence. Officials discovered the animals were kept in horrible conditions, crammed into filthy cages.

All of the animals are now safe and sound at the SPCA Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.

Via NBC DFW