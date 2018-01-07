The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were hosted by Seth Meyers and held in Los Angles California. Below are the list of winners.
Best Motion Picture- Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical
Lady Bird
Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama
Gary Oldman
Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance By An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney, I’ Tonya
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Screenplay
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language
In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts)
Best Motion Picture- Animated
Coco
Best Original Song- Motion Picture
The Greatest Showman
Best Original Score- Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Best Television Series- Drama
The Handmaids Tale
Best Television Series- Comedy or Musical
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series- Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series- Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale
Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series- Comedy or Musical
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series- Comedy or Musical
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Best Performance By An Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best Performance By An Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Best Performance By An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies