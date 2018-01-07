Filed Under:75th Annual, Golden Globe Awards, List of Winner
The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were hosted by Seth Meyers and held in Los Angles California. Below are the list of winners.

Best Motion Picture- Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical
Lady Bird

Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama
Gary Oldman

Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical
James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney, I’ Tonya

Best Director 
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language
In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts)

Best Motion Picture- Animated
Coco

Best Original Song- Motion Picture
The Greatest Showman

Best Original Score- Motion Picture
The Shape of Water

Best Television Series- Drama
The Handmaids Tale

Best Television Series- Comedy or Musical
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series- Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series- Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series- Comedy or Musical
Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series- Comedy or Musical 
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best Performance By An Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

