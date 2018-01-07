Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were hosted by Seth Meyers and held in Los Angles California. Below are the list of winners.

Best Motion Picture- Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical

Lady Bird

Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama

Gary Oldman

Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney, I’ Tonya

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language

In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts)

Best Motion Picture- Animated

Coco

Best Original Song- Motion Picture

The Greatest Showman

Best Original Score- Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Best Television Series- Drama

The Handmaids Tale

Best Television Series- Comedy or Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series- Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series- Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series- Comedy or Musical

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series- Comedy or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best Performance By An Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies