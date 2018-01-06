Filed Under:Florida, Jackpot, Lottery, Mega Millions, winning ticket
Photo via Dreamstime

Lottery officials say that an individual in Florida is the winner of $450 million jackpot. It was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida, roughly 40 miles NW of Tampa.

Though the individual hasn’t claimed the prize money yet, but the person has 180 days to claim the money. The retailer will get $100,000 for selling the ticket to the person.

Once the person claims the ticket, the jackpot will reset to $40 million or $25 million cash next Tuesday.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via ABC News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live