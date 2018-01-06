Photo via Dreamstime

Lottery officials say that an individual in Florida is the winner of $450 million jackpot. It was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida, roughly 40 miles NW of Tampa.

Though the individual hasn’t claimed the prize money yet, but the person has 180 days to claim the money. The retailer will get $100,000 for selling the ticket to the person.

Once the person claims the ticket, the jackpot will reset to $40 million or $25 million cash next Tuesday.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via ABC News