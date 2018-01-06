(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Like so many others, actress and comedian Sarah Silverman fell victim to the online harassment of an internet troll on Twitter. However, she took a far different route than any of us probably would have when she was subjected to his horrific language.

Silverman expressed that she was always “open” to trying to understand the motivations and beliefs of those who support President Trump, when one Twitter user, Jeremy Jamrozy, responded by calling her an incredibly vulgar term. Silverman responded to him that she “understood his pain,” and tried to open a dialogue with the gentleman.

I’m open! Sometimes all I know is they have avatars like yours a lot. What is that about? Why not your beautiful face? https://t.co/E5KtTG7mhb — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Believe it or not, he responded, and they maintained contact on Twitter. Scrolling through Jamrozy’s timeline, Silverman found that he was in incredible back pain, and turned to her millions of Twitter followers asking to donate to a GoFundMe dedicated Jamrozy’s medical treatment.

Jeremy went for a consult and it’s worse than we hoped. If you’re so inclined, help get him on his feet and working again.

He’s in San Antonio if you’re an actual expert that can help with ur skills.. https://t.co/M61SdGWZh9 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 2, 2018

Jamrozy revealed, however, that Silverman has offered to fund the entirety of his medical treatment, and plans of using the money already raised to help others seeking similar help. He told mySA.com, “I was once a giving and nice person, but too many things destroyed that and I became bitter and hateful. Then Sarah showed me the way. Don’t get me wrong, I still got a long way to go, but it’s a start.”

Via The Independent