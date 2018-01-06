(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fleetwood Mac’s second eponymous album is affectionately referred to as the “White Album” by fans.

It was the first to feature Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, debuting the band’s “classic lineup.” Among the myriad of hits, “Landslide” particularly stood out, and was a major factor in the band shooting into superstardom.

More than 40 years after the album’s initial release, the album will once again be hitting shelves, this time in an expansive reissue. The album will include unreleased studio and live recordings, along with never before heard versions of some of the track’s hits, including “Landslide.”

Check it out below!

It does sound similar to the recorded version, save for the absence of Buckingham’s electric solo and multi-tracked acoustic guitars, but Stevie Nicks’ vocals way more raw and rough around the edges.

The album will be available for purchase January 19th!

Via Rolling Stone