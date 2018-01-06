Filed Under:cannabis, Jack in the Box, Jack's Munchie Meals, Marijuana, MSN, Pot, Snoop Dogg
It’s one smokin’ deal!

Jack In The Box is testing out “Jack’s Munchie Meals” between January 18th-25th at three locations in Long Beach, California.  The fast food giant has partnered together with Merry Jane: a pot-focused digital media company backed by (…you guessed it…) Snoop Dogg.

The meal will cost $4.20 (a wink to the code term for marijuana consumption) and feature the following food: three chicken strips, a box filled half with curly fries and half with onion rings, two tacos, five mini churros and a drink.

