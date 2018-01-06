Photo via Dreamstime

Founder of San Antonio – based H-E-B, Morgan Campbell will serve 10 years for child pornography.

The 63-year-old was indicted back in 2016 on 61 child pornography charges. The 10 years he will serve was broken down by 2 years with 6 counts and the other 8 years was on 43 counts.

Back in October 2017, he was found guilty of 48 counts and not guilty of 5. It all started back in 2014 when he was accused of possessing nude photos of underage boys.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA