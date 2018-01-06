(Photo by Khampha Bouaphanh/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

The former WR for the Dallas Cowboys, Terry Glenn died from his injuries at Parkland Memorial after crashing into a concrete barrier on State Highway 114 in Irving.

Glenn, 43, and his fiancee were involved in the accident when he veered out of his lane, crashing into the barrier. His fiancee had minor injuries and survived.

Autopsy reports show that Glenn had marijuana and alcohol in his system. The blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit and was impaired with a .165 BAC. Irving police found a grinder and a bottle after searching his vehicle and the cause of death was ruled as an “accident”. He had a blunt force trauma as the report.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Sports Day