Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Forget measuring your child with pencil ticks on a wall. Brad Williams has a much more creative (and tasty) way of doing it!

As you can see in a few of the pictures below (you can check out all of the snapshots here), he’s measured his son Lucas’ growth with a Philly cheesesteak sandwich from month-to-month…for a whole year.

Brilliant…and delicious!

A Philadelphia father put the city's signature sandwich to use in a whole new way: measuring his baby's size in cheesesteaks. https://t.co/ZJzPhMmnLn pic.twitter.com/hM72Qvwk7W — KATU News (@KATUNews) January 5, 2018

Philly dad uses cheesesteaks to measure his infant son every month for baby's first year. https://t.co/qXYEzJsB9t pic.twitter.com/KcZf3WflFr — ABC News (@ABC) January 5, 2018

Kid, wit: Philly dad comes up with new use for the city's signature cheesesteak — measuring his growing baby. Story: https://t.co/5ElqJ8nTua pic.twitter.com/KLfdLEocIt — AP Eastern US (@APEastRegion) January 5, 2018

Posted by Hatch

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!