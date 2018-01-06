Filed Under:actor, Asst. Coach Luther Van Dam, Celebrity, Coach, comedian, death, Dick Van Dyke, hollywood, Jerry Van Dyke, News, The dick Van dyke show, the judy garland show

Jerry Van Dyke, beloved brother of fellow actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke passed away last Friday afternoon at his home in Arkansas.  Van Dyke, 86, and his wife Shirley were involved in a car accident several years ago, and since, Jerry’s health has been on a constant decline.

Van Dyke pursued stand up comedian just as his brother, making his acting debut on The Dick Van Dyke Show, followed with frequent appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show and a regular role on The Judy Garland Show.  However, audiences might best know Van Dyke from his role of Asst. Coach Luther Van Dam on the wildly popular Coach, a role for which he earned 4 Emmy nominations.

Van Dyke is survived by his wife and their two children.

Via TMZ

