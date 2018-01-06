Filed Under:Actress, Betty White, happy, Life, positive, tips
(Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The six-time Emmy actress is about to celebrate her 96th birthday on January 17 and is sharing about tips on how to live a long and happy life. Her biggest advice, stay positive.

“Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look,” she says. “You just keep plugging away. You don’t give up.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TIME

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live