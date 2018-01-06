(Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The six-time Emmy actress is about to celebrate her 96th birthday on January 17 and is sharing about tips on how to live a long and happy life. Her biggest advice, stay positive.

“Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look,” she says. “You just keep plugging away. You don’t give up.”

