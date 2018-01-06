Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Evgeny Ches from Moscow is an incredibly talented artist…but doesn’t work with clay, paints or pencils.

He works with cellophane wrapped between trees!

As you can see in the breathtaking photos below, he creates a kind of “matte painting” on cellophane that’s wrapped between two trees (people are calling it “cellograffiti”). He doesn’t keep it up for long, though: his art is removed after a couple of days.

I don’t know about you, but I might be freaked out walking through a forest and seeing one of these things (especially the Velociraptor)!

Cellograffiti, Images of Animals Painted on Clear Plastic Cellophane Wrapped Between Two Trees https://t.co/m0WZ0NHEOv pic.twitter.com/56NZGTjkt2 — Laughing Squid (@LaughingSquid) December 29, 2017

Artist Evgeny Ches from Moscow, Russia spray-paints animals on plastic wrap in the forest, a new brand of public / street #art pic.twitter.com/INZ18yViMX — sobore (@sobore) December 28, 2017

Artista ruso hace arte en el bosque con la técnica cellograffiti, ¿la conocías? https://t.co/0ZRBs3G6qg pic.twitter.com/8zP4rkSgtb — Concentrado Noticias (@ConcentradoNoti) December 30, 2017

Evgeny Ches isimli Rus sanatçı, ormanın ortasına yaptığı aşırı gerçekçi graffitiyle şaşkına çevirdi.👏 pic.twitter.com/BwjREbX2dQ — Ensonhaber.com (@ensonhaber) December 31, 2017

Posted by Hatch

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!