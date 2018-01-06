Filed Under:Cellograffiti, Evgeny Ches, Twitter
Evgeny Ches from Moscow is an incredibly talented artist…but doesn’t work with clay, paints or pencils.

He works with cellophane wrapped between trees!

As you can see in the breathtaking photos below, he creates a kind of “matte painting” on cellophane that’s wrapped between two trees (people are calling it “cellograffiti”).  He doesn’t keep it up for long, though: his art is removed after a couple of days.

I don’t know about you, but I might be freaked out walking through a forest and seeing one of these things (especially the Velociraptor)!

