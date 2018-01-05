By JT
Filed Under:Austin Powers, Christmas gift, Harry Potter, iDrop News, Tesla Model S, Verne Troyer

In the midst of all your own Christmas celebrating, you might have missed one of the cutest gifts of all.

48-year-old, and 2-feet 8-inches high, Verne Troyer (who famously played “Mini Me” in a couple of the Austin Powers flicks, not to mention Griphook in a few Harry Potter movies) bought a brand new shiny red mini Tesla Model S for Christmas.  As you can watch in the video above, it’s a pretty dang sweet ride: with working headlights and horn, a boomin’ sound system, “frunk” (front trunk) and leveling out at a high speed 6 mph.

You could buy your own “mini” Tesla Model S, too, for $499 in a variety of actual Tesla colors: Midnight Silver Metallic, Red Metallic, Solid White or Deep Blue Metallic.  Just a head’s up: it’s recommended for children ages 3-8, with an 80 lb. weight limit.

Do you mean I’ll have to buy a real one?

Source: iDrop News

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live