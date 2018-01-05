What a crappy start to the new year for United Airlines! Flight 895 departing from Chicago that was scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong had to be redirected to Alaska after a passenger decided to commit an unlikely act. According to KTVA, the unruly passenger was “smearing feces everywhere.” If that’s not gross enough, he also took off his shirt and tried to stuff it in the toilet, for some unlikely reason.

The passenger, who has not been named, surprisingly had no charges filed against him. Can you believe that?! However, he was taken to the hospital for a psych evaluation. The man was said to be seated and cooperative with the flight crew when the plane landed in Alaska.

It’s a flight story you may not hear often but susceptible to all the crappy puns out there.