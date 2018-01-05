Filed Under:New Year, match.com, Online Dating

 Many dating websites, including Match.com and Plenty Of Fish predict Sunday to be their busiest day of the year!

Why you ask? Sundays are a popular day for online dating sites, and with this being the first Sunday of the New Year, the dating game is on!

Moneyish reports Match.com predicts a 42% spike in new members, starting around 9pm Sunday. Plenty of Fish is expecting over 115,000 people searching for new love that day.

With so many people expected on these and other dating sites, that means an improved chance of meeting someone special!

Read more, HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live