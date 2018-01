Photo Credit: Dreamstime

What…in…the…world?

That was my reaction when I watched the series of videos below. A stolen U-Haul police chase in Los Angeles recently got out of hand when not only did the U-Haul crash into another truck, but the driver stopped the truck…got out…passionately kissed the woman he was driving with (she didn’t look happy about it/resisted)…and got tased.

U-Haul crashes into another truck and gets back on the road in the Montebello area. https://t.co/RFSF2BlRuO pic.twitter.com/G8dHvio5rF — KTLA (@KTLA) January 3, 2018

Replay: Stolen U-Haul truck collides with driver during chase. https://t.co/vV4bRZVKlM pic.twitter.com/EM6zrDxrlG — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 3, 2018

We've never seen a pursuit end quite like this one before. Officers used a Taser on the man and took down the woman right after they were distracted by an embrace https://t.co/LvW1ZmzEkY pic.twitter.com/ulKkTZtvVA — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 3, 2018

This was my favorite reaction tweet, though:

Having someone pretend to steal that U-Haul was brilliant advertising for the company. Everyone watching the news found out they could rent that same truck for as low as $19.95. — JosephB (@canadajoe1) January 3, 2018

LOL!

