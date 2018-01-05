Filed Under:Alexander Rozhenko, child actor, Grace Under Fire, Jon Paul Steuer, Star Trek
10/8/2016 - An estimated 1,137 enthusiasts gather in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people in Star Trek costumes in one place during the Destination Star Trek Europe convention at the NEC in Birmingham. The previous record was 1,063 people. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Child actor Jon Paul Steuer passed away this week at the age of 33. The actor was the first to play Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also landed a leading role in ’90s sitcom Grace Under Fire. Steuer left acting to pursue a career in music, known under the name Jonny Jewels. His band, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S, confirmed the news of his passing and shared a tribute as well.

“We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny…we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 – January 1, 2018.”

Star Trek Online also shared a message following Steuer’s passing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live