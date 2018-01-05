10/8/2016 - An estimated 1,137 enthusiasts gather in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people in Star Trek costumes in one place during the Destination Star Trek Europe convention at the NEC in Birmingham. The previous record was 1,063 people. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Child actor Jon Paul Steuer passed away this week at the age of 33. The actor was the first to play Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also landed a leading role in ’90s sitcom Grace Under Fire. Steuer left acting to pursue a career in music, known under the name Jonny Jewels. His band, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S, confirmed the news of his passing and shared a tribute as well.

“We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny…we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 – January 1, 2018.”

Star Trek Online also shared a message following Steuer’s passing.

Rest in Peace, Jon Paul Steuer, the first actor to play Alexander in TNG. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/ATVn2uwezE — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) January 4, 2018