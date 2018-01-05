Photo: Travis Shinn

By Hayden Wright

Rap-rock supergroup Prophets of Rage burst onto the scene last year with a clear mission: Channeling their titular rage and disaffection into music for the Trump era. “We’re an elite task force of revolutionary musicians determined to confront this mountain of election year bulls—, and confront it head-on with Marshall stacks blazing,” Tom Morello said at the time. He and his comrades from Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave, Cypress Hill and Public Enemy continued blazing that trail through 2017.

Now entering their second year, the Prophets appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform a number of tracks including “Legalize Me,” a song that deals with the legal weed debate.

“I’m not a smoker myself, but I appreciate the fact that it’s something people have stood up for and organized for, and that their organizing has come to fruition. There’s a lesson in that: When you want to change the world, you stand up and change it. Don’t wait for someone else to do it for you,” Morello told Revolver in September.

The band also played “Hail to the Chief,” “Prophets of Rage” and a medley featuring “Insane in the Brain,” “Bring the Noise” and “Jump Around.”

Watch the Prophets’ performances below.