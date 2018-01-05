First off, if you want to bid on Madonna’s “personally worn” panties, along with a handwritten and signed letter (if that’s your thing…), click here. They’re on the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction site until January 12.

Now that we got that out of the way, here’s the story.

These panties, and the letter, were gifted to Peter Shue (a former drug dealer) in the early 90s (about 1994): when he was dating Madonna for a period of about 7 months.

Apparently, Madonna’s legal team has been trying to buy the undies back, but the two parties couldn’t settle on a price. He ultimately wants $21 million: $1 million for each year he was in jail on drug charges. We’ll see if someone from Madonna’s team bids on the auction!

Source: Radar Online

