By JT
Friday, January 5

Today is National Bird Day.  Nature lovers and bird watchers across the country observe annually on January 5th, so here goes nine songs and moments for National Bird Day!

Prince-When Doves Cry

Black Crowes-Hard To Handle

A Flock Of Seagulls-Space Age Love Song

Kenny Loggins-Danger Zone

Nelly Furtado-I’m Like A Bird

Mr. Mister-Broken Wings

Counting Crows-Mr. Jones

Falco-Rock Me Amadeus

Bob Marley-Three Little Birds

