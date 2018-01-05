(Photo by David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)
Friday, January 5
Today is National Bird Day. Nature lovers and bird watchers across the country observe annually on January 5th, so here goes nine songs and moments for National Bird Day!
Prince-When Doves Cry
Black Crowes-Hard To Handle
A Flock Of Seagulls-Space Age Love Song
Kenny Loggins-Danger Zone
Nelly Furtado-I’m Like A Bird
Mr. Mister-Broken Wings
Counting Crows-Mr. Jones
Falco-Rock Me Amadeus
Bob Marley-Three Little Birds
