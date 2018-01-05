If you live in Florida, it’s rare you ever experience “cold” weather.

It’s perpetually warm, which is why it’s such a haven for reptiles and the elderly who thrive in warm weather. However, like most of the country, Florida is experiencing cold temperatures, sometimes hitting the sub-40 degree mark, which for the Sunshine State is incredibly chilly.

It’s so cold, in fact, Floridians walking through their yards have been finding frozen iguanas, who have been rendered unable to move due to the weather. Iguanas are cold-blooded, and if the weather gets too cold, they freeze, and right now, it’s too cold in Florida!

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018

One side effect of cold weather in South Florida: frozen iguanas. https://t.co/bJBotVibWt

(Thanks to Jenna Isola for the video) pic.twitter.com/BHDxMT1dIu — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) January 5, 2018

Despite the grim scene, there’s a good chance the iguanas are just frozen and not dead! Floridians have been warned about approaching the iguanas, because trying to move them can cause them to wake up and result in some nasty bites!

The iguanas have a good chance of thawing out if you move them in the sun. Just be careful @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Qn2w6NFedD — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) January 4, 2018

The frozen iguana petrified next to my South Florida swimming pool yesterday, reanimated himself in the afternoon sun. Here he is walking it off … After another cold night, though, he's probably a green popsicle again this morning. pic.twitter.com/nOept7ksJT — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 5, 2018

