If you live in Florida, it’s rare you ever experience “cold” weather.
It’s perpetually warm, which is why it’s such a haven for reptiles and the elderly who thrive in warm weather. However, like most of the country, Florida is experiencing cold temperatures, sometimes hitting the sub-40 degree mark, which for the Sunshine State is incredibly chilly.
It’s so cold, in fact, Floridians walking through their yards have been finding frozen iguanas, who have been rendered unable to move due to the weather. Iguanas are cold-blooded, and if the weather gets too cold, they freeze, and right now, it’s too cold in Florida!
Despite the grim scene, there’s a good chance the iguanas are just frozen and not dead! Floridians have been warned about approaching the iguanas, because trying to move them can cause them to wake up and result in some nasty bites!
Via NY Daily News