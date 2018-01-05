Photo Credit: Dreamstime

I understand. Your first reaction is probably to freak out. But please don’t.

Our foodie pal from GuideLive, Sarah Blaskovich, broke the exciting news. Taco Bueno, a staple Texas fast food restaurant for Tex-Mex, changed up their queso and tortilla chips just days ago on January 2nd and 3rd. They were rolled out at the 80+ Dallas-Fort Worth stores, and all across their 184 locations.

So what’s the big difference? I guess you can say Bueno’s “gone retro!” Taco Bueno went back to a, “very, very simple recipe” of mostly cheddar cheese and bell peppers that they originally introduced in Abilene the late 60s/early 70s. They’re touting that it’s, “all natural, with no artificial coloring or flavors.” As for the tortilla chips, they’re simply thinner.

You can check it out at a great price, too: the queso, together with a bag of the newly-tooled chips, are on sale for only 99-cents through early April.

And if you want a bit of variety in your queso, Taco Bueno is selling “loaded” queso for $3.49 (queso and two bags of chips). The new flavors/mixtures: Chili Bean Queso (ground beef, chili sauce and refried beans) and vegetarian Cowboy Queso (black beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo).

Looks like I picked the wrong day to quit eating queso…



Source: GuideLive

