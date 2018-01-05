Filed Under:News, animals, Fire, killed, WFAA, mansfield, BARN, countryside
On Thursday afternoon, a barn in Mansfield was up in flames, killing 52 animals.

Mansfield Fire Department was called around 3pm at the 2300 block of Newt Patterson Road. Battalion Chief Jeff Smith says “Upon arrival, the barn was fully involved and firefighters were unable to enter and had to fight the fire from the outside only.”

The animals that were killed included a couple of dogs, goats and sheep. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

 

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA

