(Photo by Frank Forcino)

In 1991, Nirvana released what is considered by many one of the most iconic songs in the grunge music movement, “Smells like teen spirit”.

Well thanks to a musician known as Sleep Good out of Austin, TX, you may never look at the famous Nirvana song the same way again.

Sleep Good took the famous song and changed the song’s key and re-made it all in a major chord. The result is a song that is more likely to come from a pop band, rather than something gritty and full of rage. Sleep Good released the video remix on Vimeo that says, “a pop punk band from La Jolla, CA.”

Check out the remix below.

-source via mashable.com