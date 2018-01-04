You’re driving a car….while eating food….while your hungry pooch is sitting in the backseat waiting to strike. It certainly sounds like a recipe for disaster, and a Long Island woman now knows this all too well.

She was driving near her home in Long Island eating an egg sandwich while another man and her dog were in the car with her. Of course, where there’s food, there inevitably will be dog. Her pup launched itself from the backseat and made its way into the woman’s lap as she was driving. She lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a, thankfully, vacant and condemned home.

Car crashes into Oceanside home after driver eating an egg sandwich loses control when a puppy jumps into her lap. Driver and dog are okay. Home was vacant pic.twitter.com/jFzyiX7FmE — GREG CERGOL4NY (@GREGCERGOL4NY) January 2, 2018

Thankfully, nobody in the vehicle, especially the dog, were hurt in the crash. We can’t say the same for the egg sandwich however.

Via NBC New York