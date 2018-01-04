By JT
Filed Under:Funny, animals, food, Dog, pets, Car, Crash, driving, Road Trip, Eating

You’re driving a car….while eating food….while your hungry pooch is sitting in the backseat waiting to strike.  It certainly sounds like a recipe for disaster, and a Long Island woman now knows this all too well.

She was driving near her home in Long Island eating an egg sandwich while another man and her dog were in the car with her.  Of course, where there’s food, there inevitably will be dog.  Her pup launched itself from the backseat and made its way into the woman’s lap as she was driving.  She lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a, thankfully, vacant and condemned home.

Thankfully, nobody in the vehicle, especially the dog, were hurt in the crash.  We can’t say the same for the egg sandwich however.

Via NBC New York

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live