Christopher Dragon, the conductor for the Colorado Symphony Orchestra was set to lead the ensemble in a performance of John Williams’ Jurassic Park theme. In no better fashion than wearing a T-Rex suit. Of course this moment of brilliance is circulating the web thanks to social media.

Twitter user @TheLeanMarie shared the video this week but was recorded by Twitter user @janellebowen, who wrote, “I recorded this video last year at the Colorado Symphony Orchestra tribute to comic con concert!! I was sitting close to the stage and I was there enjoying every minute of it.”

Check out the greatness below!

My entire life has led to this moment… T-Rex conducting the Jurassic Park theme song. 😭❤😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j9BtCwmPKY — Ailyn Marie (@TheLeanMarie) January 3, 2018

-source via ew.com