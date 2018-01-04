Christopher Dragon, the conductor for the Colorado Symphony Orchestra was set to lead the ensemble in a performance of John Williams’ Jurassic Park theme. In no better fashion than wearing a T-Rex suit. Of course this moment of brilliance is circulating the web thanks to social media.
Twitter user @TheLeanMarie shared the video this week but was recorded by Twitter user @janellebowen, who wrote, “I recorded this video last year at the Colorado Symphony Orchestra tribute to comic con concert!! I was sitting close to the stage and I was there enjoying every minute of it.”
Check out the greatness below!
-source via ew.com