Christopher Dragon, the conductor for the Colorado Symphony Orchestra was set to lead the ensemble in a performance of John Williams’ Jurassic Park theme.  In no better fashion than wearing a T-Rex suit.   Of course this moment of brilliance is circulating the web thanks to social media.

Twitter user @TheLeanMarie shared the video this week but was recorded by Twitter user @janellebowen, who wrote, “I recorded this video last year at the Colorado Symphony Orchestra tribute to comic con concert!! I was sitting close to the stage and I was there enjoying every minute of it.”

Check out the greatness below!

-source via ew.com

