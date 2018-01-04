Up until recently, Oregon and New Jersey were the only states in the country which would not let you pump your own gas. An attendant would come out and greet you at the pump, do the work for you, and you’re on your merry way.

However last year, Oregon governor Kate Brown signed a law requiring Oregonians to pump their own gas, and this has them FREAKING! Native Oregonians have NEVER had to pump their own gas before, so it’s kind of understandable, but to watch grown adults have a conniption fit about something that is so routine to the rest of the country is pretty funny!

Oregon's @KTVL posted a story on Facebook about Oregonians pumping their own gas. The resulting panic from the natives in the comments was glorious: https://t.co/V3DP05Vzys pic.twitter.com/bIoOBq6Hi0 — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) January 2, 2018

Just another example showing that no matter how small or stupid a government program is, there will always be some who argue it's essential This is one reply out of hundreds in response to Oregon saying they're going to repeal the law barring people from pumping their own gas… pic.twitter.com/flOWTufJCm — T.J. Eckert (@EckertTJ) January 2, 2018

Via Business Insider