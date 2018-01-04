Up until recently, Oregon and New Jersey were the only states in the country which would not let you pump your own gas. An attendant would come out and greet you at the pump, do the work for you, and you’re on your merry way.
However last year, Oregon governor Kate Brown signed a law requiring Oregonians to pump their own gas, and this has them FREAKING! Native Oregonians have NEVER had to pump their own gas before, so it’s kind of understandable, but to watch grown adults have a conniption fit about something that is so routine to the rest of the country is pretty funny!
Via Business Insider
