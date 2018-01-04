If you feel like you need someone to keep your New Year’s resolution in check, a gym class in New York has the perfect solution for you.

Starting January 5th, Hanson Fitness will be offering full body conditioning classes where all its participants are nude. TOTALLY and COMPLETELY nude. They will be offering three weekly classes, one for each of the sexes and one for a mix!

According to the event’s Facebook page, working out without clothes provides a myriad of benefits, including “skin breathing, the release of endorphins due to Vitamin D from sunlight, and complete body awareness so you can see if you’re cheating on your exercise routines.”

For those who aren’t totally comfortable being completely naked, nude underwear can be worn during the class, but what’s the fun in that? Any takers?

Via USA Today