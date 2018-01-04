Filed Under:1988, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, January 4, Music, Nine @ 9
Thursday, January 4

The year was 1988.  On this day, a Logitech computer mouse cost $89.00, and Margaret Thatcher became the longest serving member of Parliament.

Nine songs and moments from January 4th, 1988!

Pet Shop Boys-What Have I Done To Deserve This

Eric Carmen-Hungry Eyes

Salt-N-Pepa-Push It

The Cure-Just Like Heaven

Aerosmith-Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

Debbie Gibson-Shake Your Love

Whitesnake-Is This Love

Michael Jackson-The Way You Make Me Feel

George Michael-Faith

