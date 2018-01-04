(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Thursday, January 4
The year was 1988. On this day, a Logitech computer mouse cost $89.00, and Margaret Thatcher became the longest serving member of Parliament.
Nine songs and moments from January 4th, 1988!
Pet Shop Boys-What Have I Done To Deserve This
Eric Carmen-Hungry Eyes
Salt-N-Pepa-Push It
The Cure-Just Like Heaven
Aerosmith-Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Debbie Gibson-Shake Your Love
Whitesnake-Is This Love
Michael Jackson-The Way You Make Me Feel
George Michael-Faith