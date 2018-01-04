Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2019, drama, episodes, fantasy, Game Of Thrones, HBO, Season 8, shows, TV
Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

So it’s bad enough HBO making us all wait until 2019 for the final season of Game of Thrones, but now it’s been announced this week that the climatic last season will only be six episodes long!  What?! Wait!  There’s still so much that has to happen!

Previous seasons have always been 10 episodes long and that never seemed to be enough, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how they finish off the popular series in only 6 episodes.

Of course fans naturally took to the internet and Twitter reacting to this news.

-source via usmagazine.com 

 

