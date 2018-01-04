A Chef in Shropshire, England has following backlash she received after admitting she “spiked” a vegan on Facebook.

The Chef, Laura Goodman, was co-owner of Carlini restaurant and according the NME has received death threats since her comments.

@foodgov Happy New Year to you all. Plse can you investigate this. Vegans get mocked everyday, we can handle that but when this happens it is not acceptable. This could be dangerous for a customer's health. Laura Goodman at Carlini has admitted this. Thk you pic.twitter.com/UuUDisKHSE — Lois Wren (@Eco_Before_Ego) January 1, 2018

According the the report, Goodman responded to a comment on a Facebook group about feeding vegans non-vegan cuisine. “Spiked a vegan a few hours ago,” the post said.

The comment was met with some pretty harsh backlash.

CARLINI RESTAURANT #SHROPSHIRE SPIKE VEGANS FOOD WITH MEAT

Chef Laura Goodman BOASTS on Facebook ➡️

"Pious, judgmental #vegan has gone to bed, still believing she’s a vegan"https://t.co/PM0frFH5BMhttps://t.co/9cWYzInzmphttps://t.co/YNT1fNI4nw#Shifnal Leave a review! pic.twitter.com/PpIE3Pea1Q — All Animal Rights Ⓥ (@allanimalrights) January 2, 2018

Goodman has since apologized saying, “I’m deeply sorry for my comments, no meat products were added.”

“We appreciate the outrage Laura’s ill-judged comment on social media has caused and would like to apologize for what it insinuated,” the restaurants co-owner Micahel Gale has said.

Adding, “She had spent a lot of time designing a special vegan menu for a party, who then decided to choose something from the existing menu – one meal of which was a cheese-based pizza, which isn’t vegan friendly. This is what she meant by the Facebook comment. In no way does this excuse the comment and we totally understand the anger it has subsequently caused.However, we want to assure everyone that the meals were all prepared to our usual high standards and in accordance with the Food Standards Agency. No meat was used in any of the dishes.”