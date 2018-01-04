The Angelika Film Center knows how to celebrate our favorite decade for movies!

All year long, the Angelika location in Dallas at Mockingbird Station will be screening a classic ’80s film at the beginning of each month. The “’80s Rewind” begins next Monday, January 8th, with a screening of The Breakfast Club!

Then, on the first Monday of each following month, you can see another classic ’80s film until December 3rd, with a screening of the all-time holiday classic A Christmas Story. Other films that are to be included in the ’80s Rewind are Labyrinth, Say Anything, Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Princess Bride, Aliens, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Top Gun, Pretty in Pink, Poltergeist, and Back to the Future.

Each screening is at 7pm with reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased HERE!

See you at the theater!

Via Guide Live