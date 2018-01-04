Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; James Corden presents during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Recording Academy has announced the first round of performers for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards and they are huge. Taking the GRAMMY stage for the first time will be Childish Gambino, who is up as a nominee for Album of the Year and Record of the Year, to name a couple. Lady Gaga will also be taking the stage on Sunday, January 28. Two other current nominees set to take the stage are Little Big Town and P!nk.

The GRAMMYs will be held in New York live from Madison Square Garden after 15 long years. The show will be hosted again by James Corden. You can see the full list of nominees here.