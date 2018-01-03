Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Blizzard, Bomb cyclone, snow, South, Storm, US, weather
A powerful storm, called a ‘bomb cyclone’ hit the Southeaster United States on Wednesday, causing some rare, and extreme cold weather conditions. The storm has already caused a cascade of flight cancellations and is expected to ramp up on Wednesday night. In fact, the storm has even brought snow to parts of Florida.

So, what exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone.’ No, its not as terrifying as its name would suggest, but its not your average storm either. Basically, a ‘bomb cyclone’ refers to a storm with a sudden and extreme drop in atmospheric pressure. All storms feature atmospheric pressure drops, but to be a ‘bomb cyclone’ the pressure must drop by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

New York is expected to get six inches of snow, while Virginia will remain under a severe blizzard warning. Virginia weather officials say  “Travel will be very dangerous to impossible.”

Florida is expected to get record snow too, about 1/10 of an inch of snow has already been recorded for Tallahassee.

Southern states like Georgia are also expected to get large amounts of snow, up to 8 inches. Leaving many worrying that they could be without power.

