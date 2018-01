The video above shows daring and successful rescue of an 89-year-old man who had driven his car into the ocean. The man reportedly lost control of his vehicle, due to a medical issue, rolling through a guard rail and into the St. Andrew Bay, in Panama City, Florida.

Luckily a Coast Guard crew saw the accident and jumped into action. Thanks to the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Marlin the man was pulled from the car and is now safe and sound.

Via CBS