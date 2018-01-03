Hurst Police Department has shared a video that highlights the danger of driving on icy roads. The video is going viral not for an incident that occurred but rather the close call an officer had! Officer Jonathan Cramer was helping a stranded driver on 183 on Sunday afternoon during frigid weather. As Cramer turned to walk back towards his vehicle, another car was skidding towards him. As officer Cramer noticed, he also took a nasty fall. The video has been watched more than 730,ooo times and shared over 11,000 times since it has been uploaded.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident. You can watch the full video here.