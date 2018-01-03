Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Better peek in your freezer!
Because of listeria concerns, T. Marzetti is voluntarily recalling 23 different types of frozen (not “ready to eat”) biscuits in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. If you remember, listeria is an organism that’s been known to cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women (and even death among elderly people and children).
Here’s the recall list (items are in 12 and 20-count packages):
- Food Club, SE Grocers, Piggly Wiggly, Lowes Foods, Premium Pick 5, Morning Fresh Farms, Laura Lynn, and Southern Home Buttermilk Biscuits
- Southern Home Old Fashioned Buttermilk Style Biscuits
- Valu Time, Food Club, SE Grocers, Lowes Foods, Laura Lynn, and Southern Home Southern Style Biscuits
- Marshall’s and Shur Fine Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits
- Shur Fine Old Fashioned Buttermilk Biscuits
- Valu Time Buttermilk Style Biscuits
- Piggly Wiggly Homestyle Biscuits
- Food Lion Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits
- Marshall’s Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits (in California)
Luckily, no illnesses have been reported. If you’ve purchased any of these products, you’re urged to throw them away…or return them where you bought them for a full refund.
Source: Los Angeles Times
Comments
JT